HSBC Bank in Bengaluru receives bomb threat, police rush to post

A bomb threat mail was received by HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru on 27 November, said police.

Following the threat, officers from the Halasuru police station immediately reached the spot and did a check. The DCP East division, Bengaluru, mentioned that they found nothing suspicious and it was declared a hoax bomb threat.

“A bomb threat mail was received by HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru. Immediately the police reached the spot and did a check. Nothing suspicious was found and it was declared a hoax bomb threat,” ANI quoted DCP East division, Bengaluru, as saying.

Meanwhile the police have registered a case against the unknown sender of the email and initiated an investigation.

Previous incidents: Two weeks ago, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller, who alerted the security personnel about a passenger carrying explosives.

While another flight from Nagpur to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Raipur airport following a bomb threat. IndiGo plane 6E812, which had 187 passengers and six crew members on board, is currently being checked at the airport.

The plane landed at the Chhattisgarh capital sometime after 9 am and was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks.

A month ago, at least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats, prompting heightened security measures at several airports across the country.

According to the details, over 300 flights have received similar threats.

Meanwhile in October, over 450 hoax calls were reportedly recorded that raised widespread concerns about their potential impact on passenger safety and national security.

In response to these growing threats, the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) cyber wing has thoroughly investigated these calls. The inquiry focuses on determining the motives behind the calls and evaluating their credibility.