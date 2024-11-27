HSBC Bank in Bengaluru receives bomb threat, police rush to post

  • The DCP East division, Bengaluru, mentioned that they found nothing suspicious and it was declared a hoax bomb threat.

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 05:30 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo(REUTERS)

A bomb threat mail was received by HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru on 27 November, said police. 

Following the threat, officers from the Halasuru police station immediately reached the spot and did a check. The DCP East division, Bengaluru, mentioned that they found nothing suspicious and it was declared a hoax bomb threat

“A bomb threat mail was received by HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru. Immediately the police reached the spot and did a check. Nothing suspicious was found and it was declared a hoax bomb threat,” ANI quoted DCP East division, Bengaluru, as saying.

Meanwhile the police have registered a case against the unknown sender of the email and initiated an investigation.

Previous incidents:

Two weeks ago, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller, who alerted the security personnel about a passenger carrying explosives.

While another flight from Nagpur to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Raipur airport following a bomb threat. IndiGo plane 6E812, which had 187 passengers and six crew members on board, is currently being checked at the airport.

The plane landed at the Chhattisgarh capital sometime after 9 am and was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks.

A month ago, at least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats, prompting heightened security measures at several airports across the country.

According to the details, over 300 flights have received similar threats.

Meanwhile in October, over 450 hoax calls were reportedly recorded that raised widespread concerns about their potential impact on passenger safety and national security.

In response to these growing threats, the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) cyber wing has thoroughly investigated these calls. The inquiry focuses on determining the motives behind the calls and evaluating their credibility.

With agency inputs. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHSBC Bank in Bengaluru receives bomb threat, police rush to post

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    212.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.35%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.30
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.36%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,190.25
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-0.59%)

    Wipro share price

    582.70
    03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -6.35 (-1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.