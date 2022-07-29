Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  HSCAP Kerala plus one Trial Allotment 2022 results out. How to check, other details here

HSCAP Kerala plus one Trial Allotment 2022 results out. How to check, other details here

The Kerala Directorate of General Education (DGE) has announced the trial allotment for the first year Higher Secondary admissions.
1 min read . 03:36 PM ISTLivemint

  • Kerala HSCAP plus one Trial Allotment 2022 results have been announced and interested students can check it out on hscap.kerala.gov.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The trial allotment for the first year Kerala Higher Secondary admissions has been announced. The Kerala Directorate of General Education (DGE) has announced the trial allotment for the first year Higher Secondary admissions. Interested students can check the result on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. It is important to note that the official website of HSCAP has crashed due to high traffic. The students who want to check the HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment provisional result 2022, follow the steps given below.

How to check HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022: 

  • Click on the official website shared here - hscap.kerala.gov.in
  • Once open, check on the homepage for the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 result
  • Next, enter the login credentials 
  • The HSCAP Kerala result will be displayed on the screen 
  • Check the result and then take a print out 

