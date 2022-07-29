The trial allotment for the first year Kerala Higher Secondary admissions has been announced. The Kerala Directorate of General Education (DGE) has announced the trial allotment for the first year Higher Secondary admissions. Interested students can check the result on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. It is important to note that the official website of HSCAP has crashed due to high traffic. The students who want to check the HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment provisional result 2022, follow the steps given below.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}