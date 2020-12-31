HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process simplified: 5 updates

The HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process has been simplified to help vehicle owners, with the number of fields to be filled in the application form reduced by half.

Here is all you need to know about the simplified HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process:

The booking portal www.bookmyhsrp.com has been integrated withVahan database as a result once a customer enters the vehicle number the application fetches duly verified data for the vehicle's class, fuel type, chassis number (VIN Number) and engine number.

The integration has reduced the steps from 12 to only six while reducing the time for applying HSRP and colour-coded sticker. The customers will now have to enter only the last five digits of the chassis and engine number while booking the HSRP.

In case of any mismatch of data, the customer now has the option to upload the photograph of RC and front and rear number plates (for laser code while booking colour-coded sticker).

The company has also launched separate helpline numbers and email addreses for general enquiry and specific grievances related to affixation of HSRP at dealerships and during home delivery.

The numbers are : general enquiry toll free number - 18001200201, email - online@bookmyhsrp.com; dealer point grievance cell helpline number, 8929722201, email-grievance@bookmyhsrp.com; home delivery grievance cell helpline number, 8929722202, email-homegrievance@bookmyhsrp.com.

Meanwhile, the vehicles without HSRP and stickers are being fined ₹5,500 in Delhi.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot asked stakeholders earlier this week to provide unique reference numbers to complaints related to the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles and resolve the grievances in three-four working days.

The minister directed the officials to streamline the overall grievance mechanism and assign a unique reference number to each complaint. The Supreme Court has instructed all the states to ensure the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles for increased security and easy identification of fuel types, the Transport Department said in a statement.

