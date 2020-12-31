HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process simplified: 5 updates

HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process simplified: 5 updates1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
- The customers will now have to enter only the last five digits of the chassis and engine number while booking the HSRP
The HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process has been simplified to help vehicle owners, with the number of fields to be filled in the application form reduced by half.
Here is all you need to know about the simplified HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process:
Meanwhile, the vehicles without HSRP and stickers are being fined ₹5,500 in Delhi.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot asked stakeholders earlier this week to provide unique reference numbers to complaints related to the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles and resolve the grievances in three-four working days.
The minister directed the officials to streamline the overall grievance mechanism and assign a unique reference number to each complaint. The Supreme Court has instructed all the states to ensure the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles for increased security and easy identification of fuel types, the Transport Department said in a statement.
* With inputs from agencies
