The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has decided to cancel the written examination after reports surfaced that the question paper has been leaked.

The HSSC examination is conducted for the recruitment of male police constables.

Yesterday, several candidates appeared for the HSSC exam across 35 centres in the state in two shifts. The exam was also scheduled for Sunday, August 8. However, due to reports of paper leaks, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has now cancelled the paper.

A fresh schedule for the HSSC will be issued later, the Haryana government said in an official statement.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Haryana Police has arrested seven people in the HSSC paper leak matter as they were found with answer keys to the questions. Five candidates have been arrested in Kaithal and two in Hisar.

"It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the aforesaid examination which was held on 07.08.2021 (morning and evening shifts) and scheduled for 08.08.2021 (morning and evening shifts) is hereby cancelled. The fresh schedule will be issued later. Inconvenience is regretted," HSSC added.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala sent out a tweet attacking the state's BJP government over the issue. "It is the 28th paper (of various recruitments) which has got leaked," he said.

"Once again police constable paper sold in lakhs of rupees," he said, saying such a leak was not possible unless the paper leak mafia had the patronage of those in power.

"Who is responsible for the future of lakhs of students?" Surjewala asked. "During the past seven years, not even one person has been arrested in various paper leak incidents."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.