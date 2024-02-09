HT Media Group brands HT Digital, HT Labs win big at WAN IFRA Awards 2023
The Group won 14 awards including 6 Gold in leading categories such as Best Digital Subscription (Mint Premium), Podcast (OTTplay Podcasts), AI Implementation (OTTplay), Best Use of AI in Newsroom (HT Digital), Newsletter (Mint Easynomics).
HT Media Group, one of India’s leading mass media and entertainment conglomerates, won 14 awards at the seventh edition of the Digital Media Awards South Asia by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), including 6 Gold awards.
