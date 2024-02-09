Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  HT Media Group brands HT Digital, HT Labs win big at WAN IFRA Awards 2023

HT Media Group brands HT Digital, HT Labs win big at WAN IFRA Awards 2023

Livemint

  • The Group won 14 awards including 6 Gold in leading categories such as Best Digital Subscription (Mint Premium), Podcast (OTTplay Podcasts), AI Implementation (OTTplay), Best Use of AI in Newsroom (HT Digital), Newsletter (Mint Easynomics).

HT awards

HT Media Group, one of India’s leading mass media and entertainment conglomerates, won 14 awards at the seventh edition of the Digital Media Awards South Asia by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), including 6 Gold awards.

HT Digital, the digital arm of HT Media Group housing reputed brands likehindustantimes.com, livemint.com, livehindustan.com, and desimartini.com, won five awards across categories, including 4 Golds.

“We're proud of these recognitions, which reflect our team's dedication to providing quality content for our digital-first audience. Through advanced technology and AI, we continue to offer innovative and engaging products. Winning a Gold award for our use of AI in the newsroom shows our commitment to staying at the forefront of next horizon products," said Puneet Jain, CEO, HT Digital.

HT Labs, the startup factory of HT Media Group, won 9 awards, with a gold in each for Best Podcast and Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy. It is the parent company of OTTplay, India's first-ever AI-based OTT recommendation, and content discovery platform, which operates across 30 leading OTT partners, and Slurrp, a recipe aggregator platform that helps users find recipes based on their diet choices, fitness goals, and taste preferences.

“Our commitment to innovation is at the core of everything we do, and we are delighted to see our efforts recognized with these prestigious global awards from WAN IFRA. This acknowledgment in the entertainment field not only reflects our innovative spirit but also underscores our dedication to solving consumer problems and enhancing their lives. It motivates us to persist in integrating AI and advanced technology into our products, ensuring they are not only inventive but also genuinely enriching, user-friendly, and effective in solving consumer problems," said Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder, HT Labs.

ProductCategoryRecognition
Mint Digital PremiumBest Digital Subscription/Reader Revenue ProjectGold
OTTplay podcastsBest PodcastGold
OTTplayBest Use of AI in Revenue StrategyGold
Mint EasynomicsBest NewsletterGold
AI implementationBest Use of AI in NewsroomGold

Holes in India's Data Privacy

Laws, The Alt View

Holes in India's Data Privacy

Laws, The Alt View

Gold
OTTplayBest Digital Subscription/Reader Revenue ProjectSilver
SlurrpBest NewsletterSilver
SlurrpBest Use of AI in Revenue StrategSilver
Slurrp CommunityBest in Audience EngagementBronze
Slurrp.comBest Innovative Digital ProductBronze
Slurrp - GlenBest Native Advertising CampaignBronze
OTTplay newsletterBest NewsletterBronze
LivemintBest News WebsitBronze

WAN IFRA recognises outstanding digital media projects delivered by news publishers from across the region, covering 1 September 2022 to 31 August 2023. An eminent panel of international judges evaluated the entries. Read more details on their official website.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.