HT Media Group brands HT Digital, HT Labs win big at WAN IFRA Awards 2023

HT Media Group, one of India’s leading mass media and entertainment conglomerates, won 14 awards at the seventh edition of the Digital Media Awards South Asia by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), including 6 Gold awards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HT Digital, the digital arm of HT Media Group housing reputed brands likehindustantimes.com, livemint.com, livehindustan.com, and desimartini.com, won five awards across categories, including 4 Golds.

“We're proud of these recognitions, which reflect our team's dedication to providing quality content for our digital-first audience. Through advanced technology and AI, we continue to offer innovative and engaging products. Winning a Gold award for our use of AI in the newsroom shows our commitment to staying at the forefront of next horizon products," said Puneet Jain, CEO, HT Digital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HT Labs, the startup factory of HT Media Group, won 9 awards, with a gold in each for Best Podcast and Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy. It is the parent company of OTTplay, India's first-ever AI-based OTT recommendation, and content discovery platform, which operates across 30 leading OTT partners, and Slurrp, a recipe aggregator platform that helps users find recipes based on their diet choices, fitness goals, and taste preferences.

“Our commitment to innovation is at the core of everything we do, and we are delighted to see our efforts recognized with these prestigious global awards from WAN IFRA. This acknowledgment in the entertainment field not only reflects our innovative spirit but also underscores our dedication to solving consumer problems and enhancing their lives. It motivates us to persist in integrating AI and advanced technology into our products, ensuring they are not only inventive but also genuinely enriching, user-friendly, and effective in solving consumer problems," said Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder, HT Labs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Product Category Recognition Mint Digital Premium Best Digital Subscription/Reader Revenue Project Gold OTTplay podcasts Best Podcast Gold OTTplay Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy Gold Mint Easynomics Best Newsletter Gold AI implementation Best Use of AI in Newsroom Gold Holes in India's Data Privacy Laws, The Alt View Holes in India's Data Privacy Laws, The Alt View Gold OTTplay Best Digital Subscription/Reader Revenue Project Silver Slurrp Best Newsletter Silver Slurrp Best Use of AI in Revenue Strateg Silver

Slurrp Community Best in Audience Engagement Bronze Slurrp.com Best Innovative Digital Product Bronze Slurrp - Glen Best Native Advertising Campaign Bronze OTTplay newsletter Best Newsletter Bronze Livemint Best News Websit Bronze

WAN IFRA recognises outstanding digital media projects delivered by news publishers from across the region, covering 1 September 2022 to 31 August 2023. An eminent panel of international judges evaluated the entries. Read more details on their official website.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!