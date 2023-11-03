HT Media Group, India's leading media and entertainment conglomerate, launched two new print editions of Mint, its business and financial daily, in Chandigarh and Lucknow. This expands Mint’s reach to 65 cities with 9 editions.

The Chandigarh edition will serve Mint’s readers in the Tri-City area of Panchkula, Mohali, and Chandigarh, while also serving Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Jalandhar. The Lucknow edition will be available to readers in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur (Eastern Uttar Pradesh). Towns across Western UP are already served by the Group’s Greater Noida printing centre.

The expansion is part of HT Media Group’s push towards making Mint more widely available across high-growth cities, in the backdrop of India surging ahead as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Ravi Krishnan, Editor-in-Chief of Mint, explained the newspaper’s role in people’s lives. “Our signature brand of journalism, which includes exclusive news breaks, in-depth reportage and smart commentary, is finding newer audiences by the day. This is very encouraging. But it’s also unsurprising at some level. As more people seek financial literacy, upward social mobility and look to participate in the India growth story, they will need a trusted news partner in their journey," he said, adding, “Mint has provided that consistently for over 16 years, so we’re a good bet for curious minds."

“Our latest brand campaign [#AskBetterQuestions] centres around the idea of curiosity that drives change, which is a recurring theme within our newsroom and our journalism. It's something we believe in for our community of subscribers as well, who we see as decision-makers and more importantly, as changemakers," said Krishnan.

Mint started its journey in February 2007 with an exclusive collaboration with The Wall Street Journal, to serve as an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream. It also has a partnership with The Economist. Mint strives to be a catalyst for growth, approaching its audiences with the brand outlook of Think Ahead, Think Growth. Mint’s coverage focuses on topics ranging from economy and policy, companies and industry, markets, technology, and startups, as well as strong sub-brands such as Mint Money (wealth and personal finance) and Mint Lounge (sustainable and intelligent lifestyle).

Mint has won multiple accolades and awards for its journalism, including the Mumbai Press Club Red Ink Awards, Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards, Polestar Foundation Awards, Ramnath Goenka Journalism Awards, and more over many editions.

Mint's robust digital presence includes a growing app user base, an email newsletter audience across its portfolio of 14 newsletters, with industry-leading open rates, immersive experiences, and new formats such as data-rich visual storytelling, long-form narratives, market dashboards, personalised notifications, videos, podcasts, as well as marquee live events across India’s metros.

According to Press Gazette (UK), Mint emerged as the fastest-growing news website in the world in October 2023 with nearly 70 million visits (Similar Web data).

About HT Media Group

HT Media Group is one of India's largest media and entertainment conglomerates. The Group's offerings span Print, Audio, and Digital verticals, and have remained influential and relevant for nearly a century, shaping public opinion and culture. The Group enjoys widespread popularity and has established a strong reputation through its Print brands, which include the English daily Hindustan Times, the Hindi daily Hindustan, and the business publication Mint. In the Audio space, it is known for beloved brands like Fever FM, Radio Nasha, Radio One, FAB Market, HT Smartcast, and Punjabi Fever. The Group has also expanded its Digital offerings, building on the success of Shine.com, and now operates news and research platforms under the Mosaic Digital product umbrella, serving the investment and enterprise technology communities through VCCircle, TechCircle, and EdgeInsights. The Group owns popular Internet businesses, such as OTT Play, Slurrp, and Healthshots. For more details, please visit www.htmedia.in.

