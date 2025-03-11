HT Smartcast announces nominations for Podmasters 2025: India’s biggest podcast conclave & awards

Following the remarkable success of last year’s event, HT Smartcast has announced Podmasters 2025, India’s premier podcasting conclave and awards, dedicated to celebrating the best voices in the industry.

With the Indian podcasting industry witnessing rapid growth, Podmasters 2025 aims to recognize excellence, foster industry collaboration, and provide a platform for learning and networking. The event will have two parts to it, a conclave and a star-studded awards night. Dynamic forums featuring panel discussions, masterclasses, and fireside chats with India’s leading podcasters, media professionals, and industry experts and Honoring outstanding achievements in podcasting across multiple categories will happen during the day followed by a gala awards ceremony recognizing creators who have pushed the boundaries of storytelling and audio innovation.

Podcasters across India are invited to submit their entries for the Podmasters 2025 Awards till March 17th March 2025. To submit nominations and view award categories, visit: https://events.htmedia.in/podmasters2025.

Awards and Nominations details:

Early Bird Nominations Deadline: 17th March 2025

Final Nominations Deadline: 30th March 2025

Public Voting Commencement: 4th April 2025

With an ever-expanding listener base, the Indian podcasting industry has become a significant part of the digital content ecosystem. Podmasters 2025 provides an essential platform for recognition, networking, and collaboration, bringing together creators, industry leaders, and brands to discuss the future of audio content.

Ramesh Menon, CEO – Fever Network, said: “Podmasters 2024 was a phenomenal success, bringing together some of the brightest minds in podcasting and creating a space for meaningful conversations, recognition, and industry growth. With Podmasters 2025, we aim to build on this momentum, celebrating India's thriving podcast ecosystem while fostering new opportunities for creators, brands, and audiences. As the industry continues to evolve, this platform will play a pivotal role in spotlighting excellence and redefining audio storytelling.”

Nikhil Taneja, Podcaster added that ,” It was one of my podcasting career's highlight to win the HT Podmaster's Best Video Podcast Award in 2024! I'm so grateful and thrilled that HT Media has created such a respectable platform for the nascent podcasting industry, for both aspiring and established podcasters to have their moment in the sun. I'm so excited about the 2025 Awards, and am keeping my fingers crossed for a repeat success!

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and partnership details, please contact:[Shikhar Varshney at shikhar.varshney@htdigital.in or 9557058501]