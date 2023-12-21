HT Smartcast to soon host PodMasters awards event
HT Smartcast is partering IVM Podcasts, Ideabrew Studios, WYN Studio, Hubhopper, Aawaz.com and MnM Talkies for the event, that will provide a platform for creators to get national recognition and become catalysts for the industry's next phase of growth.
HT Smartcast, the podcast arm of HT Media, will in association with Mint soon host the PodMasters Conclave & Awards, an event that will also bring together celebrities, experts and industry professionals from across India to define the future of the new-age medium.
