HTLS 2020 Day 2 Live: Delhi's positivity rate down to 10.5%, says CM Kejriwal

On the second day of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be speaking on 'Defining a New Era', which is the theme of this year's edition, as the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The virtual summit will bring together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world. Live discussion will be spread over 4 weeks starting 19 November, 2020; every Thursday and Friday.

Follow our Live Blog on livemint.com to get all the latest updates on HTLS 2020.

Live Updates from Arvind Kejriwal's speech:

Controlling the infection rate of Covid-19 is the most challenging, says the Delhi CM.

The Delhi CM said that redesigning work for Delhi roads has begun. In first phase, we will cover 500 kms of road, said the CM.

We are working towards having European standard roads in Delhi, says the CM.

On cleaning Yamuna, Kejriwal said, "Last time, I attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit ahead of the elections and promised many things. You must be thinking I have forgotten those. I remember every point. I has promised to clean the river Yamuna in five years. Now I am telling we will do it in four years."

Kejriwal thanked the Modi government, NGOs, religious organizations, doctors, nurses and paramedic staff for all the help during the pandemic.

"Delhi was the first to use plasma technique in May 2020... President Trump announced in August that the US is introducing plasma technique," says the Chief Minister.

"After seeing the system collapse in various countries, we came up with the concept of home isolation"

Delhi didn't collapse during the pandemic, says CM Kejriwal.

"7500 corona beds, 450 ICU beds empty empty in Delhi... We will add 1000-1500 more ICU beds in the next 1-2 days," says the CM.

On 15 Nov, Delhi's positivity rate was 15%. Now, it's down to 10.5%, says the Delhi CM, indicating the peak of third wave is over in the national capital.

Pollution along with other factors is exacerbating the recent surge in cases of coronavirus, he added.

On stubble burning, the Delhi Chief Minister says that Delhi has taken a lot of steps to control pollution levels. However, we have no control over pollution from neighboring places.

"Pollution also majorly responsible for causing third Covid19 wave in Delhi," says the Chief Minister.

CM Kejriwal speaks about the first, second and third wave in the national capital.

"Most international flights landed in Delhi when Indians abroad urged Indian govt to return to the country after Covid-19 outbreak:" Delhi CM

No concept of quarantine, testing kit at that time, says the Delhi CM.

CM Kejriwal says that the national capital has faced an extraordinary situation since the outbreak began in February.

"Happy to be back on HT Leadership Summit," says CM Kejriwal, discussing the pandemic, the key challenges and the road ahead for the city of Delhi.

Session with Arvind Kejriwal begins. Watch here

CM Kejriwal will be taking about 'Defining a new era', the theme of this year's summit.

