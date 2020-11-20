HTLS 2020 Day 2 Live: Delhi's positivity rate down to 10.5%, says CM Kejriwal

On the second day of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be speaking on 'Defining a New Era', which is the theme of this year's edition, as the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The virtual summit will bring together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world. Live discussion will be spread over 4 weeks starting 19 November, 2020; every Thursday and Friday.
Follow our Live Blog on livemint.com to get all the latest updates on HTLS 2020.
Live Updates from Arvind Kejriwal's speech:
- Controlling the infection rate of Covid-19 is the most challenging, says the Delhi CM.
- The Delhi CM said that redesigning work for Delhi roads has begun. In first phase, we will cover 500 kms of road, said the CM.
- We are working towards having European standard roads in Delhi, says the CM.
- On cleaning Yamuna, Kejriwal said, "Last time, I attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit ahead of the elections and promised many things. You must be thinking I have forgotten those. I remember every point. I has promised to clean the river Yamuna in five years. Now I am telling we will do it in four years."
- Kejriwal thanked the Modi government, NGOs, religious organizations, doctors, nurses and paramedic staff for all the help during the pandemic.
- "Delhi was the first to use plasma technique in May 2020... President Trump announced in August that the US is introducing plasma technique," says the Chief Minister.
- "After seeing the system collapse in various countries, we came up with the concept of home isolation"
- Delhi didn't collapse during the pandemic, says CM Kejriwal.
- "7500 corona beds, 450 ICU beds empty empty in Delhi... We will add 1000-1500 more ICU beds in the next 1-2 days," says the CM.
- On 15 Nov, Delhi's positivity rate was 15%. Now, it's down to 10.5%, says the Delhi CM, indicating the peak of third wave is over in the national capital.
- Pollution along with other factors is exacerbating the recent surge in cases of coronavirus, he added.
- On stubble burning, the Delhi Chief Minister says that Delhi has taken a lot of steps to control pollution levels. However, we have no control over pollution from neighboring places.
- "Pollution also majorly responsible for causing third Covid19 wave in Delhi," says the Chief Minister.
- CM Kejriwal speaks about the first, second and third wave in the national capital.
- "Most international flights landed in Delhi when Indians abroad urged Indian govt to return to the country after Covid-19 outbreak:" Delhi CM
- No concept of quarantine, testing kit at that time, says the Delhi CM.
- CM Kejriwal says that the national capital has faced an extraordinary situation since the outbreak began in February.
- "Happy to be back on HT Leadership Summit," says CM Kejriwal, discussing the pandemic, the key challenges and the road ahead for the city of Delhi.
- Session with Arvind Kejriwal begins. Watch here
- CM Kejriwal will be taking about 'Defining a new era', the theme of this year's summit.