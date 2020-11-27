Nitin Gadkari says MSMEs will contribute 30-40% to India's GDP in next 5 years

The second and perhaps the most-awaited session of week 2 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 is with Union Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari as he spells out the road ahead and the government’s priorities over the next year.

The 18th session of the prestigious Summit is being held virtually amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, and aims to drive conversations that can help with - 'Defining a New Era'.

The 18th session of the prestigious Summit is being held virtually amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, and aims to drive conversations that can help with - 'Defining a New Era'.

The virtual summit will bring together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world.

The live discussions are spread over 4 weeks starting November 19, 2020; every Thursday and Friday.

Follow our Live Blog on livemint.com to get all the latest updates on HTLS 2020.

Live Updates from Nitin Gadkari's speech:

On Covid-19 crisis, Nitin Gadkari said, "People over 60 years of age should be more cautious. I'm confident that in some time we will get the vaccone. Positivity and self-confidence is very important. I feel that with Positivity and self-confidence will win this war against covid-19."

On farmers protest, the Union Minister said, "Farmers will get more cost for their crops. All reforms are in the interest of the farmers. Some people are creating confusion in the mind of the farmers. Hope farmers will understand the truth and support our govt's policies."

On winning Bihar elections, Gadkari said, "Under PM Modi, our politics is developing. Internal and external security is our highest concern. We are getting good support from people under PM Modi's leadership."

Nitin Gadkari said the target is to ensure that MSMEs contribute to 30-40 % of India's GDP in the next five years.

On sale of two-wheelers in India, Nitin Gadkari said that it has gone up by 130%. He also emphasised that the Modi government is encouraging people to use electric vehicles.

Gadkari promises to give more importance to tribal, agricultural and rural sector.

On new Motor Vehicle Act, Gadkari said, "I am confident that the new Motor Vehicle Act will give a new vision to the complete road safety programme through which we will reduce road accidents."

On increasing number of road accidents in India, the union minister said that though he doesn't have exact stats at hand, he can state that accidents and deaths due to such accidents have reduced by almost 20%.

"A portal is being developed for real-time updates on black spots on highways to prevent accidents," Gadkari said.

Nitin Gadkari: "There are some people in NHAI who do not fast-track procedure -- to them I say, either retire or leave the job."

On Zoji-la Tunnel, we have saved ₹ 5,000 crore, says Gadkari.

5,000 crore, says Gadkari. "We plan to complete the FASTags procedure in the next 2-3 months," said the Union Minister. The road transport & highways minister also said, "We plan to make FASTags mandatory in the next 2-3 months."

On construction happening during Covid-19 crisis, Gadkari said, "Ownership, transparency is very important. We are working for the nation. As per the time schedule is concerned, we need to implement the policy on time."

"The capacity of the construction equipment manufacturers have increased by 80%, that is almost double," says Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says that major initiative have been taken to improve the situation of the builders and contractors in these difficult economic times.

"Road construction creating employment potential. No impact of Covid-19 on road construction projects," says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Session with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to begin shortly.