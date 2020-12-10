HTLS 2020: Physical retail stores are here to stay, says Doug McMillon

The second session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) will witness an engaging discussion between Walmart CEO and President Doug McMillon, with R Sukumar, the Editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times on Thursday.

As the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and hopes are high over the prospect of vaccines, the leadership summit this is themed around 'Defining a New Era'.

The virtual summit is bringing together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world. Live discussions have been spread over four weeks starting 19 November 2020; every Thursday and Friday.

In this discussion of the final week of the summit, McMillon will tell Hindustan Times Editor-in-chief Sukumar Ranganathan about reinventing self and a global retail giant.

Live Updates from Doug McMillon's speech:

Our priority was to ensure the safety of our associates once the pandemic broke out. Our second priority was to keep the supply chain moving. Thirdly, we wanted to help others, says McMillon.

We created innovative new partnerships in India, ensuring that our products could be delivered.

Walmart and Flipkart are supporting new and small businesses, according to McMillon.

"India is a very competitive environment and we think this is a good thing. This will give additional values to consumers. This competition will help local companies grow in international brands like Flipkart," says McMillon.

PhonePe's growth has also been astonishing: McMillon.

"Our suppliers really stepped up when the customers needed it the most," says McMillon.

As our business continues to grow, says McMillon, so does our commitment in sourcing from India. "We see a lot of potential for Made In India products."

"We have a track record of over 50 years, providing value to our retailers and customers. We are also one of the largest taxpayers in the US and Mexico," says McMillon.

"We are still in the early stages of developing our business in India but we are sure we will be able to grow here as we are confident of the country's potential."

About sourcing from MSMEs, McMillon said Walmart tries to partner in a way to understand what quantity they should produce so that their business does not become too stressful.

About business continuity plans, McMillon says nobody really was prepared for a phenomenon like the Covid pandemic. We had to learn and adjust real-time just like everybody else.

"It's been challenging to manage the business remotely but we have a great team. And it has been inspiring to watch how our people have stepped up. Our leaders have been clear-minded too. My job is only to support them and give them what they need. This has been a weird year of being here in the US and Zooming out into the entire world," says McMillon.

About investment in Flipkart and PhonePe, McMillon Walmart is happy with the investment it has made in India. "We would like to invest more. When we look at the market, we get excited. We have understood the potential of e-commerce in India."

Regarding India's FDI rules, McMillon says that government policies change everywhere. "But our bet is that India is ready to grow and fulfil its potential. And for that, the country will have to let the investment flow. What we try to do with stakeholders in India is to keep demonstrating who we are. We care about the environment, farmers and making a change. All the things that the government aligns with."

Speaking about the IPO of Flipkart, McMillon says that the idea is to build a business and let multiple partners benefit from that. "In the future, this can diversify this can grow."

"Physical stores would still have a big role to play. Consumers want to get out and shop."





