The 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), which is being held virtually, began today. The theme of this year’s edition is 'Defining a New Era' as the world grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual summit will bring together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world.

Today's live discussions started with the session Covid-19; Where Do We Stand with Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and Dr Ashish K Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, speaking about the challenges as the pandemic rages across the world.

Live Updates from Ashish Jha, Randeep Guleria's speech:

Ashish Jha: On rapid breakthrough on Covid-19 vaccine, Dr Ashish K Jha said, "It is indeed happy news".

Guleria: "The announcements by the two pharma companies are encouraging. There are many hurdles. The first one is crossed," Guleria said.

"You will have many vaccines to choose from, it's a very interesting time," Guleria added.

Guleria: "By first quarter of next year, we should have vaccines available in India."

Guleria: "The Indian government is in talks with Pfizer, not so much with Moderna. We have two challenged in front of us now. One, to break the transmission chain, two, to make the vaccine available to all."

Ashish Jha: 70,00 people have gotten vaccinated between two vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer).

Guleria: "There is light at the end of the tunnel. That is what these two vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer) have shown. Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is more important now than ever. We would be able to save a number of lives in a few months as the vaccines arrive."

Ashish Jha: On understanding SARS-CoV-2, he said, “We had spent years developing vaccines for original SARS virus... SARS-CoV-1... So, we had quite a head start."

Ashish Jha: On Covid a far more complex disease than thought, he said that the infection has something to do with people's host immunity. "Some people have no symptoms at all. In the early phase, it works like a normal virus. In the second phase, it aggravates, We know better than before but a lot is still unknown," Dr Jha added.

Guleria: "Whether we will have enough doses to really offer to everyone, whether the cost can be met, and if the vaccine comes in, how much will be required is something we will get to know in coming months."

There were several signs of a massive pandemic but the world didn't pay much attention, says the AIIMS Director.

Ashish Jha: On 100% immunity, he said that there have been cases of reinfections now. "At this point, we are not looking at 100% immunity." Dr Jha went on to say, "Immunity looks like pretty durable for at least eight-nine months. My guess right now is that we may have to come up with booster shot every year."

Guleria: On dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic, he said, "It's been a huge learning. A huge amount of research has been done over the last 8-9 months."

"India's response has been innovative. The nine-month journey has shown us that India is a very resilient nation. We started with a scarcity of PPEs. We are doing millions of tests every day. We can face another pandemic. But there has to be more investment in public sector, in infrastructure," the AIIMS director added.

Guleria:a "That's a tough question. I hope that we are able to do a large number. All the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated."

