Deloitte Global CEO Punit Rejen explores a better understanding of the post-Covid world both in terms of business requirements and consumer sentiments.

The executive who started working at Deloitte 34 years ago discusses his views about India and the company's business in India. He reveals his plans for the country in the coming years which includes doubling the workforce of Deloitte in India.

The company already has 55,000 employees in the country. The CEO of the company believes that Deloitte already servess the world from India. It already has centres in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Pune.

The CEO at the helm of the global company has assured that the pandemic will change the way how he will lead the company.

Live Updates from the meet:

Punit Renjen says the pandemic will have an impact on how he will manage Deloitte

Deloitte came up with four scenarios based on facts to deal with the pandemic, says Punit Renjen

The pandemic has re-affirmed the world that there are large issues like climate change at play, says Renjen

This is India's century. India has the demographic dividend, the democratic norms make it promising, says Punit Renjen

Our plans over the next two to three years is to double the workforce, says Renjen

We will double the people we have in India is because of the talent in the country, says Punit Renjen

Renjen thinks most companies have adapted and responded to the crisis. "Everyone will go through three phases," he said. First is to respond and the second is recovery. Most companies are on the path of recovery, Renjen claims.

The pandemic has affected the way we work. The pandemic has re-affirmed the importance of technology.

We won't go back to how the things used to work, says Punit Renjen

There will be changes that are here to stay, says Punit Renjen

"We are lucky, we have a large organisation. We have gone virtual and continued to serve clients. The first big impact is how we deal with clients," Renjen said.

2020 has been a miserable year for our global community and society, says Punit Renjen

