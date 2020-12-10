HTLS 2020: We plan to double the workforce in India, says Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen2 min read . 07:48 PM IST
Deloitte Global CEO Punit Rejen explores a better understanding of the post-Covid world
Deloitte Global CEO Punit Rejen explores a better understanding of the post-Covid world both in terms of business requirements and consumer sentiments.
The executive who started working at Deloitte 34 years ago discusses his views about India and the company's business in India. He reveals his plans for the country in the coming years which includes doubling the workforce of Deloitte in India.
The company already has 55,000 employees in the country. The CEO of the company believes that Deloitte already servess the world from India. It already has centres in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Pune.
The CEO at the helm of the global company has assured that the pandemic will change the way how he will lead the company.
Live Updates from the meet:
