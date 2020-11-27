The first Live session on Day 2, Week 2 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 is on the business of entertainment where reigning kings of entertainment Ajay Bijli, Chairman and MD, PVR Ltd. and Uday Shankar, Chairman, Star and Disney India, will discuss the new realities of the post pandemic era.

The theme of this year’s summit, which is being held virtually for the first time ever owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is Defining a New Era.

The theme of this year's summit, which is being held virtually for the first time ever owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is Defining a New Era.

The virtual summit will bring together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world. Live discussion will be spread over 4 weeks starting 19 November, 2020; every Thursday and Friday.

Live Updates from Ajay Bijli and Uday Shankar's speech:

On responding to fears of censorship, Ajay Bijli says, "I think that sanctity of what is created should not be compromised at all. At the same time, if certification happens, that I am okay with." He added that cuts will be 'regressive'.

On OTT platforms coming under the ambit of I&B Ministry, Uday Shankar said, "More than anything else, it is an official decision. I don’t really think it matters. What is important is what will be the lens of regulation. Do we really want to be over-prescriptive or do we want creativity and imagination to have a role in this?"

"In my experience, the country and consumers have always been way ahead of where the government and regulators believe they are. They are far more open and mature but we just seem to believe that a huge filter needs to be applied before they get anything. I don’t think it is about who manages it. How it is regulated and what is the framework is more important," he added.

"Television has been a big victim of regulatory thoughtlessness in India," Uday Shankar says.

On regulatory limitations, Uday Shankar says, "Niche content is limited in India due to regulatory limitations."

"Covid-19 was an 'accidental interruption' but good content has prevailed," says Uday Shankar.

Post Covid-19 pandemic, theatres and films are going to get even bigger, says Star and Disney India chairman Uday Shankar.

Ajay Bijli: "I don’t blame anyone for what happened in last 8-9 months, streaming services were deprived of content and you had filmmakers who had ready content. Releasing films theatrically makes economic sense, you cannot change economic rationale of business, which is to release films theatrically."

However, Uday Shankar said that theatres are a different ballgame. "Post the pandemic, the theatre business will increase 'simply because people have been devoid of this unique experience'. He said that streaming cannot compete with the theatre experience," Uday Shankar added.

Ajay Bijli: "A film is a blockbuster not because of its budget but its box office collection. He said that theatres provide 'filtration' to OTT platforms, as the audience has already given a verdict. Streaming platforms, then, can gauge how much to pay for a film."

On releasing movies theatrically, Ajay Bijli says, "Even before the vaccine, if surge (in number of Covid-19 cases) comes down, some filmmakers will release movies theatrically."

On movie releases on streaming services, Star group chairman Uday Shankar says, "It was an experiment…and from our point of view it worked really well."

"It would be inappropriate to compare the numbers of a streaming platform's release to that of a theatrical release," Uday Shankar said.

Ajay Bijli: "About 5,000 odd scenes have opened in India." "Today, every new movie that comes out is a blockbuster for me," says PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli.

On whether Tenet will work at the Indian box office, Ajay Bijli says, "Tenet is a slightly confusing storyline, so even worldwide, the box office stopped at $350 million, as opposed to $1 billion that a Christopher Nolan would normally do… But generally speaking, people’s pent-up appetite is so much that I think Tenet on December 4 will work."

Uday Shankar: "In terms of viewership, it is by far the biggest IPL for us…even in terms of revenue, it has been very successful for us." "We have been astounded by the response from advertisers as well as consumers," Uday Shankar added.

Ajay Bijli and Uday Shankar discuss the way ahead for the entertainment business in the first session of Day 4 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.

