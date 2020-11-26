'Q2 has seen a significant improvement': SBI chairman Dinesh Khara

The speaker for the second session of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 is State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara. The SBI chairman will speak to Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC TV-18.

The theme of this year’s summit, which is being held virtually for the first time ever owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is Defining a New Era.

The theme of this year's summit, which is being held virtually for the first time ever owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is Defining a New Era.

The virtual summit will bring together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world. Live discussion will be spread over 4 weeks starting 19 November, 2020; every Thursday and Friday.

Live Updates from Dinesh Kumar Khara's speech:

On YES Bank and other such incidents, the SBI chairman said, "When regulations are there, an important aspect is how these are implemented by the management. The corporate governance might not have been implemented properly, which led to YES Bank and other such incidents."

SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said, "Q2 has seen significant improvement. I'll co-relate it with the unlock situation. Unlocks lead to rise in demands , which leads to improvement in significant improvement."

