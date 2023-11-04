HTLS 2023: PM Modi says 2024 election results will be beyond barriers | Top quotes
HTLS 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of India “will break all the barriers and support” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls. esHe also spoke about breaking mental barriers and, at the same time, highlighted India's Chandrayaan-3 mission success.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, “The 2024 (Lok Sabha) election results will be beyond barriers." He said this while delivering the closing address at the HT Leadership Summit 2023 (HTLS 2023) on Saturday. His statement was in line with the theme of HT Leadership Summit 2023 — #BeyondBarriers.