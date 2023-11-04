Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, “The 2024 (Lok Sabha) election results will be beyond barriers." He said this while delivering the closing address at the HT Leadership Summit 2023 (HTLS 2023) on Saturday. His statement was in line with the theme of HT Leadership Summit 2023 — #BeyondBarriers.

The Prime Minister said the people of India “will break all the barriers and support" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls.

"Generally, opinion polls give us an indication about the results of the upcoming polls, but you have already hinted that people will break all barriers to support us this time," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st edition of the HT Leadership Summit.

Speaking at the event on Saturday evening, PM Modi commended the evolution of the HT Leadership Summit's themes from "Reshaping India" in 2014 to "Conversation for a Better Tomorrow" in 2019, and now "Beyond Barriers" in 2023. He interpreted this as a message that the public will support political representatives after breaking all barriers. He saw it as the foundation for a brighter India.

“In 2047, the theme of the HT leadership Summit will be 'Development nation, what's next?'," PM Modi said.

Here are top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's speech at HTLS 2023:

“For a long time, we had to face several barriers. Attacks and colonialism tied us in barriers. The independence movement had broken several barriers. After the Independence, it was hoped the momentum would be carried on, but this didn't happen. We couldn't grow to our potential," Modi said at the Summit. The Prime Minister spoke about India breaking mental barriers over the years. "The biggest barriers are the mental barriers…In the past few years, we have also come out of some of the perceived barriers," he said. He added that since 2014, India has been actively breaking these barriers. “India has broken all barriers to landed on that part of the Moon where no one has ever reached… India has become No. 1 in digital transaction…India is at Top 3 in the world of startups… Today, India is moving forwards," the Prime Minister said. “Poverty is the real barrier. It can be defeated with intention and policy and not with slogans…more than 13 crore people came out of poverty…and found a place in the neo-middle class," he said. “The reducing poverty is also benefiting the middle class," he added. "The real barrier has been “bhai-bhatijawad," PM Modi said while hitting out at the Opposition parties. "India is leading the world in climate action goals by fulfilling targets before deadlines," he said. On India's development in the field of sports, PM Modi said, "There was no monetary support for sportsperson, nor was there focus on sports infrastructure...Our government broke that barrier and today, India is winning medals sports-after-sports. "Our will power will make Bharat among the top 3 economies in the third term of our government," said the Prime Minister, while reiterating India's goal of achieving the spot in the top 3 economies of the world.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.