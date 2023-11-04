comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ News / India/  HTLS 2023: PM Modi says 2024 election results will be beyond barriers | Top quotes
Back Back

HTLS 2023: PM Modi says 2024 election results will be beyond barriers | Top quotes

 Livemint

HTLS 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of India “will break all the barriers and support” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls. esHe also spoke about breaking mental barriers and, at the same time, highlighted India's Chandrayaan-3 mission success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the 21st edition of the HT Leadership Summit. (Hindustan Times)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the 21st edition of the HT Leadership Summit. (Hindustan Times)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, “The 2024 (Lok Sabha) election results will be beyond barriers." He said this while delivering the closing address at the HT Leadership Summit 2023 (HTLS 2023) on Saturday. His statement was in line with the theme of HT Leadership Summit 2023 — #BeyondBarriers.

The Prime Minister said the people of India “will break all the barriers and support" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls.  

"Generally, opinion polls give us an indication about the results of the upcoming polls, but you have already hinted that people will break all barriers to support us this time," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st edition of the HT Leadership Summit.

Speaking at the event on Saturday evening, PM Modi commended the evolution of the HT Leadership Summit's themes from "Reshaping India" in 2014 to "Conversation for a Better Tomorrow" in 2019, and now "Beyond Barriers" in 2023. He interpreted this as a message that the public will support political representatives after breaking all barriers. He saw it as the foundation for a brighter India.

“In 2047, the theme of the HT leadership Summit will be 'Development nation, what's next?'," PM Modi said.

Here are top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's speech at HTLS 2023:

  1.  “For a long time, we had to face several barriers. Attacks and colonialism tied us in barriers. The independence movement had broken several barriers. After the Independence, it was hoped the momentum would be carried on, but this didn't happen. We couldn't grow to our potential," Modi said at the Summit.
  2. The Prime Minister spoke about India breaking mental barriers over the years. "The biggest barriers are the mental barriers…In the past few years, we have also come out of some of the perceived barriers," he said. He added that since 2014, India has been actively breaking these barriers.
  3. “India has broken all barriers to landed on that part of the Moon where no one has ever reached… India has become No. 1 in digital transaction…India is at Top 3 in the world of startups… Today, India is moving forwards," the Prime Minister said.
  4. “Poverty is the real barrier. It can be defeated with intention and policy and not with slogans…more than 13 crore people came out of poverty…and found a place in the neo-middle class," he said. “The reducing poverty is also benefiting the middle class," he added.
  5. "The real barrier has been “bhai-bhatijawad," PM Modi said while hitting out at the Opposition parties. 
  6.  "India is leading the world in climate action goals by fulfilling targets before deadlines," he said.
  7. On India's development in the field of sports, PM Modi said, "There was no monetary support for sportsperson, nor was there focus on sports infrastructure...Our government broke that barrier and today, India is winning medals sports-after-sports.
  8.  "Our will power will make Bharat among the top 3 economies in the third term of our government," said the Prime Minister, while reiterating India's goal of achieving the spot in the top 3 economies of the world.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 08:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App