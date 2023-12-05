Hub tailwind likely for Indian airlines
Hub policy lays ground for competitive fares by domestic carriers
New Delhi: Indian airline companies brewing plans to increase international flights might just get a fillip from the government. Under the draft national aviation hub policy, the government proposes to introduce differential charges for Indian and foreign airlines at airports in the country, two officials said. That would mean foreign airlines would have to pay more than their Indian counterparts for landing, parking, and ground handling, among others.