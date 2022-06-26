Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to complete all the works related to the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project within a year.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given his staff one year to do all the tasks associated with the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project. Bommai gave the staff the directive to finish all ongoing projects by March 31, 2023.
The chief minister was addressing after the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project in Hubballi officially opened a number of civic infrastructure projects. Basavaraj Bommai strongly advised the employees to maintain the calibre of their work while concentrating on finishing it.
"There should be no compromise on the quality of the works under the Smart City project. Action should be taken against the contractors who fail to maintain high quality in the works," Bommai ordered.
No disparity in the development of Hubballi-Dharwad and the problem of the main drain in the city would be resolved, he said.
"There should not be any disparity in the development of the district. The Foundation stone for a branch of Jayadeva Cardiac Hospital to be built at a cost of ₹300 crore will be laid in August. Orders have been issued for establishing an FMCG cluster in Dharwad which would create about 1 lakh jobs," he added.
In Tumakuru and Dharwad, specific investment zones are being created. As soon as the project receives environmental clearance, the Hubballi-Ankola railway project will begin.
"We are intending to launch implementation of Tumakuru-Davanagere and Dharwad-Belagavi railway projects this year. Development of Northern Karnataka region would get a big boost through comprehensive development of Hubballi-Dharwad," Basavaraj Bommai said.
Basavaraj Bommai earlier directed officials to take efforts to reduce traffic congestion at 10 crucial places in Bengaluru. There are substantial traffic jams in Hebbal, Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, and Whitefield Road, to name a few.
The staff were under tight orders from the Karnataka CM to clear any encroachments on arterial, sub-arterial, and high-density routes and to provide a report on the actions taken.
Basavaraj Bommai asked the employees of the BBMP, BWSSB, BMRCL, and BESCOM to collaborate while being under the general direction of Additional Chief Secretaries of the Home and Urban Development departments to develop strategies for reducing traffic congestion in the city.
