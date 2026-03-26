HUF property guidelines: Who owns property bought by Karta with mixed funds? Explained

In a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), the Karta generally manages both personal and ancestral resources and their allocation. When a Karta invests in a property using a combination of personal funds and income from ancestral property, a key question arises: who is the real owner of the newly acquired property?
This issue has been discussed in several Supreme Court judgments, such as Dorairaj v. Doraisamy (2026), as well as in Shrinivas Kango v. Narayan Devji Kango (1954), a case considered a classic authority on the joint family presumption and the burden of proof. The basic principle established by these landmark rulings is that such properties are generally presumed to be joint family property.
Keeping these case laws in mind, let us examine the key legal principles and their practical implications for families.
This makes it critical for both Karta and associated family members to clearly understand how the country's legal system interprets mixed-source property purchases. To avoid ambiguities, they should:
In conclusion, when a Karta purchases property using both ancestral income and personal funds, the property is generally treated as joint family property. Only clearly documented and established personal contributions are recognised separately. This approach reinforces the principle of protecting family property under Hindu law.