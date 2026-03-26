HUF property guidelines: Who owns property bought by Karta with mixed funds? Explained

Under Hindu Law, ownership of property bought with mixed funds is primarily treated as joint family property, with only clearly documented personal contributions recognised separately to preserve family property rights.

Shivam Shukla
Published26 Mar 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Documentation is key when buying a property with mixed funds under Hindu Law. (iStockphoto)
Documentation is key when buying a property with mixed funds under Hindu Law. (iStockphoto)

In a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), the Karta generally manages both personal and ancestral resources and their allocation. When a Karta invests in a property using a combination of personal funds and income from ancestral property, a key question arises: who is the real owner of the newly acquired property?

This issue has been discussed in several Supreme Court judgments, such as Dorairaj v. Doraisamy (2026), as well as in Shrinivas Kango v. Narayan Devji Kango (1954), a case considered a classic authority on the joint family presumption and the burden of proof. The basic principle established by these landmark rulings is that such properties are generally presumed to be joint family property.

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Keeping these case laws in mind, let us examine the key legal principles and their practical implications for families.

Key legal principles

  • Any property that is acquired by the Karta while the joint family exists is simply presumed to be joint family property if ancestral income is utilised in any part of the purchase.
  • The burden of proof in such cases lies with the Karta to clearly demonstrate the exact portion funded through personal funds and earnings. In case of absence of clear documentation or other forms of satisfactory evidence, subject to the satisfaction of the court, the property is fully considered joint family property.
  • In specific cases where funds from ancestral and personal sources are ‘intermingled’, courts do not encourage separating them unless clear records exist. This approach ensures that disputes are not entertained on vague personal claims.
  • Judgements have put the responsibility of proving self-acquisition on the claimant. This means that if you are a Karta and you claim self-acquisition, you must back it up with solid evidence.
  • Therefore, when Karta partly funds the property with personal funds but can still not clearly establish this through documents, the entire property will be treated as joint. Only clear, definitely proven personal contributions can be recognised individually.

Practical implications for families

This makes it critical for both Karta and associated family members to clearly understand how the country's legal system interprets mixed-source property purchases. To avoid ambiguities, they should:

  1. Focus on maintaining detailed financial records, such as bank statements, purchase dates, fund sources, salary slips, and business accounts, to help fairly distinguish personal contributions.
  2. With clear documentation, the scope of disputes gets minimised, especially if the family comes from an agricultural background or has mixed income sources. Apportionment can be challenging when the sources of funds are unclear.
  3. Hindu law focuses on preserving family property rights, thus discouraging unverified claims of self-acquisition by the Karta or any other family members.
  4. In case the exact personal contribution of the Karta is proved, the courts may acknowledge it. With the remaining part of the property staying joint family property.
  5. Judicial precedent, hence, is the presumption of joint ownership unless evidence clearly establishes otherwise.

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In conclusion, when a Karta purchases property using both ancestral income and personal funds, the property is generally treated as joint family property. Only clearly documented and established personal contributions are recognised separately. This approach reinforces the principle of protecting family property under Hindu law.

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