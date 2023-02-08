Around the world, 14 February is celebrated as Valentine's day. The day is an occasion to celebrate romance and love in many regions of the world. But, this year Animal Welfare Board of India took the celebration one step ahead and announced that all cow lovers may celebrate the occasion as Cow Hug Day.

In a notice, dated 6 February the Animal Welfare Board under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging the cow will bring emotional richness and hence will increase collective and individual happiness.

“In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness and hence will increase our individual & collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy," the notice said.

The notice called the cow the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy which sustains our life and represents wealth and biodiversity.

"We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as "Kamdhenu" and "Gaumata" because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," it added.

The notice said that vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of western culture over time. The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten.

At the end of the notice, it was mentioned that it is issued after the approval of competent authority and on the direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.