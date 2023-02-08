Hug cow to celebrate on 14 Feb, appeals Animal Welfare Board of India
- The notice called the cow the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy which sustains our life and represents wealth and biodiversity
Around the world, 14 February is celebrated as Valentine's day. The day is an occasion to celebrate romance and love in many regions of the world. But, this year Animal Welfare Board of India took the celebration one step ahead and announced that all cow lovers may celebrate the occasion as Cow Hug Day.
