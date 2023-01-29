Huge amounts of drugs seized from Gurugram’s Casa Danza nightclub, FIR against 2882 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:14 AM IST
During the raid, the police recovered huge quantities of drugs, including Charas, Ganja, MDMA, heroin, cocaine and other suspicious items.
Haryana Police raided Casa Danza nightclub in Gurugram on January 28 after officials had received information on the use of illegal drugs, said Udyog Vihar ACP Manoj Kumar. Huge amounts of drugs were seized from the club, including heroin, cocaine, MDMA, ganja, charas and other questionable ones. Blood samples of 288 people were sent for testing, Kumar said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×