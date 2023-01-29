Haryana Police raided Casa Danza nightclub in Gurugram on January 28 after officials had received information on the use of illegal drugs, said Udyog Vihar ACP Manoj Kumar. Huge amounts of drugs were seized from the club, including heroin, cocaine, MDMA, ganja, charas and other questionable ones. Blood samples of 288 people were sent for testing, Kumar said.

Following the police raid at a pub bar in Gurugram on the suspicion of drug use, a FIR was filed against as many as 288 individuals. The police found 10.67 grams of hashish, 6.30 grams of marijuana cigarettes, 6.30 grams of heroin, 6.30 grams of cocaine, 3.67 grams of MDMA, and some tablets, according to ACP Udyog Vihar. The police added that they were expecting the blood sample reports for more information.

A case has also been filed against the club's three owners and three managers, according to the authorities. The police claimed that for the previous two months, they had been keeping an eye on what was happening in the beer bar Casa Danza. The intelligence team made many trips to the pub bar and reported their findings to the crime branch. ACP Crime, ACP Udyog Vihar, ACP East and four Crime Branch teams conducted the raid based on the report.

In August 2022, a bouncer at Casa Danza was accused of sexually assaulting a girl and her friend, which led to uproar. Seven club employees—including the property manager—were detained by the Gurugram Police after assaulting a group of patrons. While the police had already booked 10 people in connection with the fight, one of the club's employees was also detained for inappropriately touching a woman.

A video of the altercation, captured by a bystander, shows a group of men punching one to three people while a woman begs them to stop. Additionally, according to the complainant, the bouncers stole a smartwatch and about ₹12,000 in cash.

