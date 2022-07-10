Huge crowd gathered at Kerala's LuLu Mall during midnight sale. Watch video here

The midnight sale at the Lulu Mall was open for the public from 11:59 pm on 6 July till the dawn of 7 July. People grabbed the opportunity and a gathered in large numbers, the videos of which are going viral on social media.
Huge crowd was witnessed in the LuLu Mall outlets in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi for the midnight sale where shoppers were offered a discount of 50 percent on almost all items.
This midnight sale was organised as a first move for the city to transform into a metropolitan that never sleeps.
Joy Shadanandan, regional director of the LuLu Group said that the intention of the midnight shopping was to ensure that the public can experience nightlife with less traffic, where they can purchase their daily needs in a more peaceful atmosphere.
He also said that the midnight sale was on trial basis and going forward sale will be organised for more days.
"We are aware that there could be a lot of hindrances and drawbacks initially. However, we will study all those aspects and see how we can introduce this in a full-phased manner in the future," he told media sources.
Scenes from the sales showed a different picture. Many customers captured videos which showed the mall was filled upto the brim. People were standing on the stairs and lobby. Apart from this, some videos also showed people gushing into the mall as the gates opened. Some users described the sale as the Kerala’s Black Friday Day while some described it as Covid mall. Some users also said that the mall should be booked for breaking covid norms.
