Huge fall ahead for Nifty after red-hot US inflation data?

“Indications are pointing towards the prevailing negativity to continue however bargain hunting in select index heavyweights could cap the damage. We expect Nifty to find support around 15,650-15,900 levels while the 16,500 and 16,800 levels would act as strong hurdles in case of any rebound. Despite the prevailing negativity, stocks from the auto and oil & gas space are doing well and are likely to maintain the bias. On the other hand, metals and PSU banks may offer fresh opportunities to create shorts. We advise aligning positions accordingly and suggest preferring hedged bets," he added.

