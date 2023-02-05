Huge opportunity: Sqdn Ldr Avni Chaturvedi on becoming first woman IAF pilot to participate in aerial wargame abroad
Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi says flying combat aircraft is exciting and the sky is the limit for young people wanting to pursue a career in the force just weeks after scripting history and becoming first woman IAF pilot to participate in aerial wargame abroad
Weeks after scripting history by becoming the first woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to take part in an aerial wargame abroad, Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi says flying combat aircraft is exciting and the sky is the limit for young people wanting to pursue a career in the force.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×