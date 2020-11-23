Huge piles of Private Equity dry powder will lead deal-making

Deal makers are all working remotely, helped companies raise funds, do block trades, initiated delisting plans, do M&A transactions, and in some cases, these deals have started and finished during the lockdown. So new benchmarks have been set. It has not been the same walking from office, but the world has adopted and we haven't let the lockdown derail us. I would go on to say there is a realization that we probably don't need to have these extensive physical meetings and travel, especially in the context of cross-border deals.