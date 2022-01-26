Huge protests over Railways exam: Train vandalised, bogie set on fire. 10 updates2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2022, 08:43 PM IST
- The protestors stormed at the Gaya Junction, raising slogans, and set fire to the Bhabhua-Patna InterCity Express
|
Listen to this article
Amid violent protests by aspirants, the railways ministry on Wednesday suspended non-technical popular categories (RRB-NTPC) and level 2 exams. Alleging irregularities in examinations of the Railway Recruitment Board, the protestors earlier in the morning set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire.
Protesters claimed the recruitment process is “unfair" as it allows candidates with higher qualifications to compete for jobs meant for those with relatively lower qualifications.
Here are the 10 things to know:
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!