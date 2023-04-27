HUL Q4 preview: Revenue growth in double-digit, volume growth around 5-6%

FMCG Hindustan Unilever is expected to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the March quarter, led by price hikes and it likely to be a strong quarter for the company. . The company will announce its Q4 FY23 results on 27 April, 2023.

ICICI Direct Research estimates Hindustan Unilever (HUL) to see 15.4 per cent revenue growth led by 6 per cent volume growth, 9 per cent pricing growth. The report mentioned that price cuts taken in beauty & personal care (BPC) category by HUL have started benefiting in terms of pick-up in volumes.

It expects the home care & beauty & personal care (BPC) business to grow 15% & 19.7%, respectively.

"The company has started incorporating price cuts in soaps, detergent after decline in most of the commodity prices in last six months. Foods & refreshment segment is expected to see moderate 4.6% growth as high milk prices are still pressurising growth in MFD category. We estimate gross margin improvement of 190 bps sequentially however slightly (12 bps down) on YoY basis. We expect 123 bps lower ad spends in Q4. Operating profit is likely to grow 14.8% to ₹3723.8 crore with 24 bps contraction in operating margin to 24.4%. Net profit is expected to grow 8.3% to ₹2519.1 crore," said ICICI Direct in its report.

While HDFC Securities is penciling net revenue growth of 15 per cent. Volumes, on the other hand are expected to grow in mid single-digits, at 7 per cent and it will be primarily driven by the skin cleansing segment.

"Gross margin is expected to see improvement of 70bps/ 270bps YoY/ QoQ. We model EBITDA growth of 11% YoY, EBITDA margin at 23.2%," said HDFC Securities.

It expects the key monitorables to be improvement in rural business, recovery in personal care, pricing actions and new launches strategy and sustainability of cost-saving initiatives.

During the March quarter, HUL mentioned that the royalty fee it pays to parent Unilever Plc will increase to 3.45% from 2.65% over three years. The new royalty and central services arrangement, which envisages a staggered increase of 80 basis points over a period of three years, will be effective from 1 February, 2023 for a period of five years.

For the December quarter, HUL reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,505 crore, up 12% over the corresponding period. Net sales during the quarter rose 16% to ₹14,986 crore.

On Wednesday, HUL scrip ended 0.59 per cent higher at ₹2,504.70 on BSE.

The company's stock has given muted returns so far this year, falling 2.10% on a year-to-date basis.