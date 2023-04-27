HUL Q4 preview: Revenue growth in double-digit, volume growth around 5-6%2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:23 AM IST
- Hindustan Unilever is set announce its Q4 results, driven by double digit growth in revenue g led by price hikes with volume growth driven by mid single-digits
FMCG Hindustan Unilever is expected to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the March quarter, led by price hikes and it likely to be a strong quarter for the company. . The company will announce its Q4 FY23 results on 27 April, 2023.
