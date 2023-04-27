HUL Q4 preview: Revenue growth in double-digit, volume growth around 5-6%

"The company has started incorporating price cuts in soaps, detergent after decline in most of the commodity prices in last six months. Foods & refreshment segment is expected to see moderate 4.6% growth as high milk prices are still pressurising growth in MFD category. We estimate gross margin improvement of 190 bps sequentially however slightly (12 bps down) on YoY basis. We expect 123 bps lower ad spends in Q4. Operating profit is likely to grow 14.8% to ₹3723.8 crore with 24 bps contraction in operating margin to 24.4%. Net profit is expected to grow 8.3% to ₹2519.1 crore," said ICICI Direct in its report.