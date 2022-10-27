HUL says it does not manufacture or sell 'dry shampoos' in India

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has issued a statement as Unilever United States decided to recall some of the dry shampoos due to the presence of benzene in the products. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. It can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.
HUL has mentioned it doesn't manufacture or sell dry shampoos in India. "HUL doesn't manufacture or sell dry shampoos in India".
"An independent health hazard evaluation concluded that levels of benzene detected do not pose a health risk. If consumers have any questions, they can visit www.UnileverRecall.com for more information," said a spokesperson of HUL.
Unilever US and Canada voluntarily recalled select lot codes of dry shampoos produced prior to October 2021 out of abundant caution, after an internal investigation identified elevated levels of benzene.
Unilever Plc recalled popular brands of aerosol products after it found elevated levels of Benzene in Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemme dry shampoos.
"Unilever United States today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemme due to potentially elevated levels of benzene," the company wrote on its website.
According to the US FDA, benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans worldwide have daily exposure to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. However, it can be life threatening. "It can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," the FDA wrote on the website.
"Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Unilever US recalls these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall," it said.
Now, the retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves.
"The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves," it said.
Last year, Procter & Gamble (PG) recalled more than 30 aerosol spray haircare products, including many dry shampoos and dry conditioners, warning that the products could contain benzene.
Cosmetics company L’Oréal has been sued over claims that its chemical hair straightening products put women at an increased risk of uterine cancer.
