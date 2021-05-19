Subscribe
Home >News >India >HUL to provide free oxygen concentrators in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru

HUL to provide free oxygen concentrators in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru

HUL had committed 100 crore to support the communities impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020
1 min read . 11:52 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Covid-19 updates: Patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call on 080680-65385
  • HUL said it has airlifted over 5,000 oxygen concentrators into India

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday has decided to provide free-of-cost oxygen concentrators to Covid positive in Delhi NCR region and Bengaluru.

The company has partnered with not-for-profit organisation KVN Foundation and Portea for Mission HO2PE.

Patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call on 080680-65385 and the Mission HO2PE team will assist with the request, HUL said in a statement.

Once the requirement is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient's doorstep.

Additionally, a trained volunteer will also visit to help the patients and caregivers and assist them in managing functions and operations of the oxygen concentrator.

HUL said it has airlifted over 5,000 oxygen concentrators into India.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of HUL, said the second wave of Covid has brought upon a severe humanitarian crisis.

"The entire Unilever family is rallying together to support India in this moment of crisis by helping secure oxygen concentrators which are in severe short supply," he said in a statement.

"We are hopeful that our partnership with Portea will help save the lives of people who are in dire need of medical oxygen as well as reduce the burden on medical infrastructure," he added.

HUL had committed 100 crore to support the communities impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

