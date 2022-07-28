'Hullabaloo over recent events unfortunate': DGCA on technical snags in aircrafts2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 08:45 PM IST
The aviation agency has ordered SpiceJet to operate 50% of the allowed flights for 8 weeks
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet airlines to operate half of the allowed flights for 8 weeks. The interim order was issued after the airlines reported several incidents of technical snag.