Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet airlines to operate half of the allowed flights for 8 weeks. The interim order was issued after the airlines reported several incidents of technical snag.

On Thursday, the DGCA chief issued a statement regarding the back-to-back technical snags in aircrafts. He said an aircraft may “continue to be used for air operation subject to compliance to rules and regulations".

Kumar further said that an aircraft is a complex machine and has many components that may continue to be used for air operations provided it is compliant with airworthiness requirements as laid down by the DGCA.

“Yes, we had diversions, air turnbacks, rejected/abandoned take-off, precautionary/priority/emergency landings, missed approaches, cancellation due to technical snags, and return to the bay after pushback, but tell me, which aviation market does not have these issues?", DGCA chief said while talking to the news agency ANI.

DGCA on Thursday said that the airlines will be under the “enhanced surveillance", after SpiceJet was ordered to operate with 50% capacity for next 8 weeks starting from 27 July 2022.

“Based on reports of increased engineering related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times, DGCA conducted several audit/ spot checks which indicated improper identification of cause of a reported defect, increasing trend of MEL (minimum equipment list) releases and insufficient certifying staff." it added.

“MEL releases" means an aircraft is allowed to fly with certain inoperative equipment or instruments for a specific period of time, until the repairs are done.

SpiceJet reported several incidents of technical malfunctions, following which the DGCA had sent a showcause notice to SpiceJet over poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions. After the notice was served an inspection was done but no such major violations were found as told by the government in the parliament.

SpiceJet had reported at least eight technical complications in 18 days from June 19 when eventually it was ordered to fly at 50% capacity on Wednesday.

