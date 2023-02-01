While claiming that the Union Budget 2023 did not have anything for the middle-class strata, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday said that the major focus of the budget seems to be "Hum Do Humare Do." The actor-turned-politician alleged that the Union Government has prepared the budget keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"The budget was presented keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and there was nothing special mention for the middle-class people. Looking at the budget, it seems as if it has been created to specially care about the 'Hum Do Humare Do' as is evident from the significantly reduced highest slab for Income Tax payers. People understand it well whom have they done it for," Shatrughan Sinha said.

One of the major announcements of Budget 2023 includes an increase in the income tax rebate limit from ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh. Union Finance Minister also proposed changes in the tax slabs; the number of slabs is now reduced from 6 to 5.

"Tax for income of ₹0- ₹3 lakh is nil, for income above ₹3 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh will be taxed at 5 percent, for income of above ₹6 lakh and up to ₹9 lakh will be taxed at 10 percent and for income above ₹12 lakh and up to ₹15 lakh to be taxed at 20 percent and above 15 lakhs at ₹30 percent," Sitharaman announced on personal income tax.

Shatrughan Sinha said that the government has barely touched on the topic of diesel, petrol, common man, women, and farmers. "I believe that a lot more is yet to be studied in the budget," he added.

"It was expected that during the Amritkaal, many prisoners waiting for bail due to the lack of enough bail amount and other reasons would be freed, but their files are still lying untouched, including the one of Sidhu [Former Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu]. There is a lot more that needs to be done hence it needs to be studied well," he added.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is serving a one-year-imprisonment awarded by Supreme Court in a 1988 road-rage case.

(With inputs from ANI)