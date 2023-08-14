‘Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan hamara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara.’ The patriotic has inspired numerous in past, once again it has inspired non other than, the brother of a Hizbul terrorist, who was Monday seen hoisting the national flag at his residence in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day, and claiming that he waved the Tricolour from his heart, without any pressure from anyone.

A viral video showed Rayees Mattoo, the brother of Hizbul terrorist Javid Mattoo, waving the Tricolour from the window of his home as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Javid Mattoo is an active terrorist associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen group, and he is said to be based in Pakistan.

“I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone...Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan humara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara," Rayees Mattoo told news agency ANI.

"There is development. For the first time, I am sitting at my shop on August 14, it used to be shut for two-three days. The previous political parties were playing games...My brother became one (a terrorist) in 2009, we don't know anything about him after that...If he is alive, I urge him to come back...The situation has changed, Pakistan can't do anything...Hum Hindustani the, hain aur rahenge," ANI reported Rayees as saying ahead of 77th Independence Day celebrations