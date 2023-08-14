‘I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone...Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan humara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara’, Rayees Mattoo, brother of terrorist Javid Mattoo, says ahead of Independence Day
‘Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan hamara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara.’ The patriotic has inspired numerous in past, once again it has inspired non other than, the brother of a Hizbul terrorist, who was Monday seen hoisting the national flag at his residence in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day, and claiming that he waved the Tricolour from his heart, without any pressure from anyone.
A viral video showed Rayees Mattoo, the brother of Hizbul terrorist Javid Mattoo, waving the Tricolour from the window of his home as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
Javid Mattoo is an active terrorist associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen group, and he is said to be based in Pakistan.
“I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone...Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan humara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara," Rayees Mattoo told news agency ANI.
"There is development. For the first time, I am sitting at my shop on August 14, it used to be shut for two-three days. The previous political parties were playing games...My brother became one (a terrorist) in 2009, we don't know anything about him after that...If he is alive, I urge him to come back...The situation has changed, Pakistan can't do anything...Hum Hindustani the, hain aur rahenge," ANI reported Rayees as saying ahead of 77th Independence Day celebrations
In a message to those youth who have been misguided like his brother, Rayees Matoo said, "I appeal to them, come to the mainstream under the Indian flag. Today there is development, there in no violence (in Kashmir) and there is justice as no innocent is being arrested only those who are doing wrong are being arrested."
As Indian government prepares to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, the spirit of patriotism is in full swing particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. In Doda, the Ganpat Bridge was illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour on Sunday evening, and a Tiranga rally was organized to mark the occasion.
A video shared by Information & PR, J&K shows scores of people carrying a long Indian flag above their heads while chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai."
Earlier on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to the Botanical Garden on the banks of Dal Lake to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ahead of Independence Day.
"Today the sky of Jammu and Kashmir shines with the tricolour. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has filled the hearts of the people of Kashmir with enthusiasm and united them. Today the youth are raising the tricolour in their hands," the Lieutenant Governor said.
