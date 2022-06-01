‘Hum rahein ya na rahein’: Minutes before inimitable singer KK died in Kolkata

‘Hum rahein ya na rahein’: Minutes before inimitable singer KK died in Kolkata2 min read . 10:27 AM IST
- Krishnakumar Kunnath Died: One can see inimitable singer KK singing his noted songs while the fans cheering for him in Kolkata
“Hum, rahein ya na rahein kal…Yaad ayenge ye pal…" When 53-year-old Bollywood playback singer KK was performing at Kolkata's Nazrul Manch on Tuesday, the enchanted audience swaying to his tunes had not even imagined that his words would prove prophetic. The inimitable singer died just hours after the concert. In fact, he had reportedly fallen ill on the stage and complained of uneasiness but continued to perform till the end of the event. The auditorium shared visuals of the event held some hours ago. His videos are surfacing widely on social media sites. One can see him singing his noted songs while the fans cheered for the star.
“Hum, rahein ya na rahein kal…Yaad ayenge ye pal…" When 53-year-old Bollywood playback singer KK was performing at Kolkata's Nazrul Manch on Tuesday, the enchanted audience swaying to his tunes had not even imagined that his words would prove prophetic. The inimitable singer died just hours after the concert. In fact, he had reportedly fallen ill on the stage and complained of uneasiness but continued to perform till the end of the event. The auditorium shared visuals of the event held some hours ago. His videos are surfacing widely on social media sites. One can see him singing his noted songs while the fans cheered for the star.
Watch KK's last live performance
Watch KK's last live performance
The Prime Minister said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.
The Prime Minister said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.
"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi on Wednesday.
"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi on Wednesday.
Singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come.
Singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come.
An auditory treat for his listeners, the versatile musician was an integral part of most '90s kids' lives. His melodious voice and penchant for love songs touched a chord with people.
An auditory treat for his listeners, the versatile musician was an integral part of most '90s kids' lives. His melodious voice and penchant for love songs touched a chord with people.
In 1999, he made his debut as a Bollywood playback singer with 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. In the same year, he came out with his debut solo album titled 'Pal' with Leslie Lewis composing the music. Every '90s kid will always remember KK for the album's title track 'Pal' and also 'Yaaron'.
In 1999, he made his debut as a Bollywood playback singer with 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. In the same year, he came out with his debut solo album titled 'Pal' with Leslie Lewis composing the music. Every '90s kid will always remember KK for the album's title track 'Pal' and also 'Yaaron'.
He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.
He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.
KK is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
KK is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.