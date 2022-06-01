‘Hum rahein ya na rahein’: Minutes before inimitable singer KK died in Kolkata

“Hum, rahein ya na rahein kal…Yaad ayenge ye pal…" When 53-year-old Bollywood playback singer KK was performing at Kolkata's Nazrul Manch on Tuesday, the enchanted audience swaying to his tunes had not even imagined that his words would prove prophetic. The inimitable singer died just hours after the concert. In fact, he had reportedly fallen ill on the stage and complained of uneasiness but continued to perform till the end of the event. The auditorium shared visuals of the event held some hours ago. His videos are surfacing widely on social media sites. One can see him singing his noted songs while the fans cheered for the star.

