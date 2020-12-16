Human development index: India drops two spots to rank 131 of 189

NEW DELHI: India ranks 131 of 189 countries on the Human Development Index (HDI), slipping two places from last year, the Human Development Report (HDR) 2020 released by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said Wednesday.

Norway topped the index, followed by Ireland and Switzerland. Hong Kong and Iceland complete the top five on the HDI.

The HDI measures average achievement in three basic dimensions of human development — life expectancy, education, and per capita income. India’s gross national income (GNI) per capita fell to $6,681 in 2019 from $6,829 in 2018 on PPP basis, it said.

Among Asian economies, Singapore was ranked 11, Saudi Arabia (40), and Malaysia was ranked 62 and were placed among the top bracket with “very high human development". Countries like Sri Lanka (72), Thailand (79), China (85) and Indonesia and Pthe hilippines (both 107) and Vietnam (117) with many others were tagged as “high human development" countries.

India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Cambodia, Kenya, and Pakistan were ranked under countries with medium human development with a rank in between 120 and 156 among the 189-counties.

In the BRICS economic grouping, Russia was 52 in the human development index, Brazil was placed at 84, China was ranked 85, beside India’s lowly 131 rank.

“India’s HDI value for 2019 is 0.645 -- which put the country in the medium human development category -- positioning it at 131 out of 189 countries and territories. Between 1990 and 2019, India’s HDI value increased from 0.429 to 0.645, an increase of 50.3 percent," the report said, adding that the “HDI is a summary measure for assessing long-term progress in three basic dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, access to knowledge and a decent standard of living".

Putting things in perspective, the HDR report said, “between 1990 and 2019, India’s life expectancy at birth increased by 11.8 years, mean years of schooling increased by 3.5 years, and expected years of schooling increased by 4.5 years. India’s GNI per capita increased by about 273.9 percent between 1990 and 2019," it added.

In 2019, HDR said, life expectancy of Indians at birth was 69.7 years, slightly lower than the south Asian average (69.9 years) but slightly higher that the average of medium human development index groupings in the world, who the UNDP said has a life expectancy of 69.3 years. In India's neighbourhood, Bangladesh has a life expectancy of 72.6 years and Pakistan has 67.3.

In terms of GNI per capita in 2019, India at $6,681 fared better than others despite a yearn-year decline. In South Asia, the average was $6,532 and among medium HDI countries, this was $6153. Similarly, the expected years of schooling in India was 12.2 in India as against 11.2 in Bangladesh and 8.3 years in Pakistan.

“The most recent survey data that were publicly available for India’s MPI estimation refer to 2015/2016. In India, 27.9 percent of the population (377,492 thousand people) are multi-dimensionally poor while an additional 19.3 percent are classified as vulnerable to multidimensional poverty (260,596 thousand people)," the UNDP said.

Talking about malnutrition, the report said while in “Australia indigenous mothers have a higher risk of giving birth to babies of low birthweight, and poor nutrition is higher among indigenous children. The same happens in Asia, where indigenous children in Cambodia, India and Thailand show more malnutrition-related issues such as stunting and wasting".

However, in a positive, the report said,“Solar capacity in India increased from 2.6 gigawatts in March 2014 to 30 gigawatts in July 2019, achieving its target of 20 gigawatts four years ahead of schedule. In 2019, India ranked fifth for installed solar capacity."

