Human development index: India drops two spots to rank 131 of 189

“India’s HDI value for 2019 is 0.645 -- which put the country in the medium human development category -- positioning it at 131 out of 189 countries and territories. Between 1990 and 2019, India’s HDI value increased from 0.429 to 0.645, an increase of 50.3 percent," the report said, adding that the “HDI is a summary measure for assessing long-term progress in three basic dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, access to knowledge and a decent standard of living".