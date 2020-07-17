Human dosing of Bharat Biotech covid-19 vaccine begins at Haryana's PGIMS

NEW DELHI: Human dosing of Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s vaccine candidate ‘covaxin’ against the novel coronavirus started on Friday, with the first three indications given at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) at Rohtak in Haryana, state health minister Anil Vij tweeted on Friday.

“Human trial with corona vaccine (COVAXIN) of Bharat Biotech started at PGI Rohtak today. Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse efforts," Vij tweeted.

PGIMS is one of the 12 institutes that have been chosen for the 1,125-participant trial of the vaccine candidate, which is jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Of the 12 sites, so far only six, including PGIMS, have received approval from the government’s ethics committee. A trial cannot resume without ethics committee approval, as per government guidelines.

The phase 1 and 2 trial is expected to be completed in 15 months, as per the government’s clinical trial registry.

Covaxin was the first indigenous vaccine candidate to receive the Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani’s approval for human trial.

Since then, Zydus Cadila Ltd’s vaccine candidate has also received DGCI approval for a 1,048-participant study and human dosing of the vaccine started earlier this week.

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate has been in greater focus due to ICMR, the country’s apex biomedical research agency’s involvement, as well as due to a controversial letter written by ICMR director-general Balram Bhargava earlier this month.

In the letter, he directed the company and the principal investigators of the 12 sites to expedite the trials so as to launch the vaccine by 15 August. The letter attracted significant criticism for presuming a positive result of a clinical study and flouting other ethical norms.

The agency has since seemingly backtracked from the deadline and justified the letter by saying it was only meant to expedite the trial by removing red tapes.

A reply from Bharat Biotech to queries seeking confirmation on the first human dosing of the vaccine candidate is awaited, while ICMR has refused to comment on the matter.

