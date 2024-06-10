‘…anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law’: Canadian PM Trudeau’s congratulatory message to PM Modi

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after his re-election, thanked Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for their congratulations. He expressed hope for stronger ties with Canada, emphasising mutual respect.

Livemint
First Published02:29 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

In his congratulatory message to Narendra Modi on his re-election for the third successive term as the Prime Minister of India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, June 10, that Canada is ready to work with PM Modi's government to strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

Responding to the Canadian Prime Minister's message, Modi emphasized the importance of mutual understanding and respect for each other's interests, expressing optimism about future collaborations with Canada.

Also Read | Reasi attack kills 9 pilgrims: Opposition hits out at BJP govt, ’all the chest-thumping...’

Trudeau congratulated PM Modi, underscoring the desire to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Canada. He stressed the significance of human rights, diversity, and the rule of law in anchoring their ties.

Also Read | Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock shows positive momentum on the market today

“Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," the Canadian PM's office wrote on X.

In response, PM Modi thanked Trudeau for his message and stated India's readiness to collaborate with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns.

"Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns," PM Modi wrote on X.

The relationship between India and Canada was strained, particularly after the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada, last year. Canada implicated alleged Indian agents in the murder, a claim India has vehemently denied.

Also Read | MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

India has repeatedly criticized Canada for allegedly harbouring anti-India and Khalistani elements. 

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently criticized the Canadian government, led by Justin Trudeau, for issuing visas to individuals with ties to organized crime for what he termed "political purposes." He accused Canada of legitimizing extremism and separatism under the guise of free speech.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndia‘…anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law’: Canadian PM Trudeau’s congratulatory message to PM Modi

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

180.50
09:06 AM | 10 JUN 2024
1.55 (0.87%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

161.40
09:06 AM | 10 JUN 2024
4.85 (3.1%)

Bharat Electronics

281.80
09:06 AM | 10 JUN 2024
-1.3 (-0.46%)

Bank Of Baroda

276.60
09:06 AM | 10 JUN 2024
5.8 (2.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,325.30
08:57 AM | 10 JUN 2024
117.3 (9.71%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,035.85
08:56 AM | 10 JUN 2024
85.25 (8.97%)

The New India Assurance Company

240.80
08:57 AM | 10 JUN 2024
19.75 (8.93%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,484.00
08:55 AM | 10 JUN 2024
118.05 (8.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,998.00359.00
    Chennai
    74,214.00791.00
    Delhi
    73,567.00-431.00
    Kolkata
    74,214.00719.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue