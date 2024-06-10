In his congratulatory message to Narendra Modi on his re-election for the third successive term as the Prime Minister of India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, June 10, that Canada is ready to work with PM Modi's government to strengthen the relationship between the two nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding to the Canadian Prime Minister's message, Modi emphasized the importance of mutual understanding and respect for each other's interests, expressing optimism about future collaborations with Canada.

Trudeau congratulated PM Modi, underscoring the desire to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Canada. He stressed the significance of human rights, diversity, and the rule of law in anchoring their ties.

"Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations' peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," the Canadian PM's office wrote on X.

In response, PM Modi thanked Trudeau for his message and stated India's readiness to collaborate with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns.

"Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns," PM Modi wrote on X.

The relationship between India and Canada was strained, particularly after the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada, last year. Canada implicated alleged Indian agents in the murder, a claim India has vehemently denied.

India has repeatedly criticized Canada for allegedly harbouring anti-India and Khalistani elements.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently criticized the Canadian government, led by Justin Trudeau, for issuing visas to individuals with ties to organized crime for what he termed "political purposes." He accused Canada of legitimizing extremism and separatism under the guise of free speech.

