Human rights quintessential for flourishing of democracy: Vice President

New Delhi: Human rights are quintessential for flourishing of democracy, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday.
Addressing the 30th Foundation Day celebration of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Vice President said that every citizen should work towards protection and promotion of human rights of others as that is the safest guarantee of preservation of their own human rights.
He added that NHRC is the guardian of human rights of underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society. “The media should highlight the commission’s advisories in public domain prominently as it will greatly help in promoting the cause of human rights in the country."
The Vice President further said that various governance systemic reforms and affirmative initiatives, particularly in the health and economic sectors have spinally nurtured human rights. “In case of decimation of human rights, we must take sides. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. In such a scenario, there is no option but to be proactive and we must interfere."
Observing the compromise of human rights in the face of corruption, he added that the poor and vulnerable are easy victims of the menace. “We need to live in harmony and respect the rights of all living beings by protecting our natural environment. We must discharge our duty under Article 51 A (g) of our constitution that ordains every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment and to have compassion for living creatures."
