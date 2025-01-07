Kerala News: In a shocking discovery, a human skull and bones were found inside a refrigerator in an abandoned house near Chottanikkara, Kerala, which has been locked for nearly 20 years, News18 reported.

The unsettling find occurred during a police inspection prompted by complaints from local residents regarding alleged anti-social activities at the property.

The Chottanikkara police uncovered the remains neatly packed in plastic covers within the unused fridge of the house that has remained closed for twenty year, raising numerous questions about how they came to be there.

The house, owned by a doctor residing in Palarivattom, has been unoccupied for around 20 years. Doctor Mangalassery Philip John, a doctor who has resided in Kochi for numerous years. It is situated on a 14-acre plot that has reportedly become a hideout for unsavoury elements due to its neglect.

Following the discovery, Kerala police completed inquest procedures and have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the remains.

Initial reports indicate that the refrigerator was not functioning, which raises concerns about how long the remains had been stored there.

Authorities suspect that the remains may have been transported from another location, although scientific examination will be necessary to determine their age and identity.

The Kerala police have summoned the owner, Dr Mangalassery Philip John, for questioning, as he has not used the property for over two decades, and his children live abroad.