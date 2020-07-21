Subscribe
Home >News >India >Human trials of Covaxin begin at Goa's Redkar Hospital: Pramod Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Human trials of Covaxin begin at Goa's Redkar Hospital: Pramod Sawant

1 min read . 05:19 AM IST ANI

  • Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the human trials of Covaxin have begun at Redkar Hospital
  • The country's top drug regulator had recently given a green signal for human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the human trials of coronavirus vaccine have begun at the state's Redkar Hospital and congratulated the team behind it.

"Human trials of Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine for COVID-19, has begun at Redkar Hospital in Goa. This is a testimony of India's immense potential in healthcare innovation. My best wishes to the entire team working on Covaxin," Sawant tweeted on Monday.

The country's top drug regulator had recently given a green signal for human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology

