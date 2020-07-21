Human trials of Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from 22 July

Human clinical trials of the India's indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine is set to begin from tomorrow, 22 July, at a Bhubaneswar-based institute. It is one of the 12 centres selected by the ICMR for conducting phase one and two of the clinical trials. The human trials of BBV152 COVID Vaccine or Covaxin will begin on Wednesday in a special laboratory set up at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM (IMS & SUM) Hospital, in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the official at the facility said.