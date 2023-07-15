Humans living on Moon: Chandrayaan-3 to explore possibilities, says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST
‘Those who had landed before us could not procure those findings which were obtained by Chandrayaan,’ said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.
Chandrayaan-3 will explore possibilities of humans living on the Moon in future, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.
“The outcomes are going to be at multiple levels to the benefit of India. It has placed India as the leading global player as far as space technology is concerned and the space sector is concerned," ANI quoted him as saying.
India's Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar earlier praised the remarkable achievements of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), emphasising their consistent ability to bring pride to the nation.
Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar expressed his immense pride in the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, the country's third lunar exploration mission. He extended his congratulations to ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, and the entire team involved in this significant endeavour.
On July 14, Chandrayaan-3 was launched flawlessly from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, aboard the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle, adhering to the scheduled launch time. The spacecraft is expected to embark on a month-long journey from Earth to the moon, with the anticipated landing date set for August 23. Once landed, it will conduct operations for approximately one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days.
Chandrayaan-3 aims to achieve what its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, was unable to accomplish during its attempted soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019. This mission will position India as the fourth country, following the United States, China, and Russia, to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, highlighting the nation's prowess in safe and gentle lunar landings.
