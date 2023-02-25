The growth of technology is making human lives easier and more convenient, however, excess of anything is bad. We have become completely dependent on technology, and our brains are not being used as per their potential. The latest example of tech evolution is the AI-based chatbot, ChatGPT which helps us in writing anything.

Commenting on our dependence on technology, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared a post on his official Twitter handle saying how life was much simpler before the launch of smartphones and shiny gadgets.

He posted a picture of a black-and-white telephone on a pedestal and said that humans were free when phones were tied with wire.

“When the phone was tied with a wire - Humans were free," he tweeted.

When the phone was tied with a wire… pic.twitter.com/nn3D9KkjEi — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 17, 2023

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 2,500 likes, 120k views, and numerous reactions. Some people agree with the thought, while smartphones are freedom for others.

“Superficially a great quote signifying we are prisoners to smartphones...But NO! Try ordering a cab in the middle of the night from a roadside using the phone tied to a wire, or use a translator in a foreign country, or 1000 other such examples...Smartphones are true freedom!" a user wrote.

Another user said, “NORMALISED ADDICTION is Our phones. People on dates and they’re both on it. Friends out in a group and they’re all on it. People driving and they’re on it. People crossing the road and they’re on it. It stops people from real life connection and being in the present moment."

“good old days," one more user reacted to the post.

“Such messages are nothing but hypocrisy. People are using their Smart phones to post such nonsensical messages," the fourth user added.